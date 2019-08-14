|
Doris “Dorrie” Herrington Maynard Skaarup, most recently of Bennington,VT passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at the age of 94. The only daughter and youngest child of Ervin Herrington and Maud Sherman she was born on April 19, 1925. She was spoiled by her four older brothers: Wilber, Clifford, Glenn, and Roy. As a young girl she rode the train from Johnsonville to Hoosick Falls to attend high school. She graduated in 1942 at the age of 16.On June 10, 1944 she married the love of her life Arthur G. Maynard. He was in the Marines stationed in South Carolina, so she took the train and joined him there. But returned north to have the first of their 8 children.She was preceded in death by Arthur who passed away July 25, 1971. After his death she married Gordon Skaarup who preceded her in death in 1985.She is survived by 3 daughters: Dawn Maynard (Don Asher), Beth Wein (Dale), Maud Maynard (Chris Carman). 5 sons: Dale Maynard (Marsha), Donn Maynard (Emily), Ervin Maynard (Catherine), Jeffrey Maynard (Lori), Kenneth Maynard (Teresa). 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.Per her request, no funeral service will be held. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Any donations can be made to the CVRS (Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad)Arrangements made by Howard B Tate & Sons Funeral Home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/doris-skaarup
Published in The Record on Aug. 15, 2019