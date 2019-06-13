|
|
Huntington, Connecticut - Dorothy A. Rood, 83, formerly of Port Chester and Clifton Park, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019.Devoted mother of James W. (Debra) Rood of Carmel, NY, Frank G. (Patricia) Rood of Stamford, CT, Keith S. (Roberta) Rood of Huntington, CT, Caroline A. (Gary) Woodruff of Gulfport, FL and Margaret D. Zeller of Ballston Spa, NY, sister of Guy (Kathy) Artlotta, Roger (Carol) Arlotta and the late Clara Gerardi and the late Richard Arlotta, also survived by seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service for Dorothy on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, New York 12065 and to the committal service which will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to their local animal shelter in memory of Dorothy A. Rood.Please express on-line condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-a-rood
Published in The Record on June 14, 2019