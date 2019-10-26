|
North Greenbush - Dorothy A. Strope Knauer, 89, of Spring Avenue Extension died Friday, October 25, 2019, at her residence.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Walter Strope and Jessie Diehl Strope and wife of the late Lawrence J. Knauer. She was raised in Troy, resided in North Greenbush for 70 years and was a graduate of Troy High School.Dorothy was employed as a bus driver for the Wynantskill Central School District for 10 years, retiring 20 years ago and for many years was a homemaker.She was the longest member of Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church in Troy. Dorothy loved to swim and as a member of the Grafton Senior Center loved their bus trips.Survivors include her children, Wendy (John) Nolan, Wynantskill, Susan (Walter) Mateer, Averill Park, Virginia Larsen, Durango, CO, Lawrence (Catherine) Knauer Jr., Wynantskill, Dennis (Rosemarie) Knauer, Wynantskill and Nancy Osborne, Wynantskill; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Daniel) Ziobroski, Melissa (Justin) Wanstreet, Dr. Scott (Kristin) Mateer, Ashley (Adam) Morales, William (Yesania) Larsen, Christine Larsen, Katherine (Michael) Haynes, Philip Knauer, Jessica (Kate) Smith, Nicholas Knauer, Elizabeth Knauer and Sara Juliano and 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Gail Laplante and a son, Mark KnauerRelatives and friends may call at Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church 520 Pawling Avenue Troy on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 11 AM- 12:45 PM with a funeral service to follow at 1 PM with Rev. Karyl Hopp, Pastor, officiating.Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy A. Knauer to the Pawling Avenue United Methodist Church 520 Pawling Avenue Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-a-strope-knauer
