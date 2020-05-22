North Greenbush - Dorothy B. (Potts) Poirier, 96, a long time resident of Wynantskill, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home following a short illness.Born in Troy, May 17, 1924, “Sweetheart” as she was known to her family, was the daughter of Joseph and Beatrice (Sipperly) Potts.Dorothy attended Troy City Schools and left early to help her mother raise her younger brother and assist by working to bring money into the household.She was employed as a production worker at the Bear-Manning Norton Company in Watervliet, where she was a very active and proud member of the United Papermakers Union, Local #17. After more than 31 years of service, she retired in 1986.“Sweetheart” loved going for car rides with her daughters and visiting family in Boyntonville and Babcock Lake. She enjoyed many trips to Cape Cod and thought nothing of hopping in the car to visit there and return home on the same day.Dorothy is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Donna Sauer of Boyntonville, Karen Canfield of Wynantskill, and Tia and Carl Ashbury of Woodbine, GA, a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald Potts and Beverly Croll of NC, eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, the late J. Edward and Marjorie Potts and two sons-in-law, Rick Sauer Sr. and David Canfield Sr.At the request of the family, funeral services and burial will be held privately. There will be no public calling.The Poirier family would like to extend a “Special Thank You” to the nurses and staff at Van Rensselaer Manor for their love, care, and kindness shown to Sweetheart and her family through the years.Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to The Van Rensselaer Manor Residents Fund, 85 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy, NY 12180, in memory of Dorothy B. Poirier.Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-b-potts-poirier
Published in The Record from May 22 to May 23, 2020.