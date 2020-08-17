1/1
Dorothy J. (Arakelian) King
Troy - Dorothy J. (Arakelian) King, of Brunswick, beloved wife of the late Edwin D. King entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Alice and Armen Arakelian.Dottie was a graduate of The Emma Willard School and Syracuse University where she majored in Music and then became a concert pianist. After University, Dottie became co-owner of Standard Manufacturing, and dutifully served as Treasurer-Secretary until her passing. She was a pioneer, running a national company and was a role model for all young women today. Dottie and Edwin shared a loving and adventurous marriage for more than 40 years. She was happiest sharing summers with her beloved family on Lake George enjoying watching generations of children grow, sharing family dinners and hosting elegant parties. Dottie enjoyed spending time in Florida which often included fishing trips to the islands with Edwin and good friends on their boat. She never lost the art of a handwritten letter. She loved to send a personal note, a clipping from the newspaper or a birthday card. She always knew how to make everyone feel special. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed reading many newspapers front to back daily and loved crossword puzzles. She was a communicant of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Troy and an avid supporter of the Armenian churches. She was always very charitable including supporting St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, Sloan Kettering, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Armenian Tree Foundation, among many others.She is survived by her beloved brother, George (Barbara) Arakelian; niece and nephews, David (Lois) Arakelian, Daren (Tracy) Arakelian, Christian Arakelian, Alison Arakelian, her great nieces and nephews, Michael, Charles, George, Ava, Zsa Zsa; Edwin’s daughters, Danna Fitzgerald and Suzanne (Richard) Slote; and their children,Daniel (Lynn) Slote, Alexandra Slote, Emily (Francis) Foley and William (Kate) Fitzgerald and great grandchildren Jack, Franny, Lucy, Charlotte, Georgia, William, and Fiona.Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church State and Third Streets Troy with Rev. Michael Gorchov, Rector, officiating. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy J. King to Make - A - Wish Foundation1 Mustang Drive Cohoes, NY 12047. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-j-arakelian-king


Published in The Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
