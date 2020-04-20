|
|
Troy - Dorothy Mikhitarian Donelian, 91, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Harry Mikhitarian and Mary Bezjian Mikhitarian. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a 1947 graduate of Troy High School.Dorothy was a secretary for the Troy City School Board for 12 years, retiring in 1986.She was an avid bowler, golfer and enjoyed the Racino.Survivors include a daughter, Marilynn 'Lynn' Eckert, Malta; a son, Robert Donelian, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; a grandson, Jeffrey (Aleysha) Eckert; a great granddaughter, Zoe Eckert; two sisters, Eliza Wronowski, Wynantskill and Mary Bernstein, Troy and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four brothers, Charles, Albert, Jack and Harry Mikhitarian.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy Donelian to the 4 Atrium Dr #100 Albany, NY 12205. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-mikhitarian-donelian
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2020