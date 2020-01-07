|
Mr. Earl Robinson was born on May 13, 1927 in Plant City, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents Druther Robinson Sr. & Rosa Robinson, as well as all of his known siblings. He is survived by three adult daughters and four sons; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Sadly he has few close relationships with friends and relatives. He was an Army WWII veteran obtaining the rank of PFC. One of his very few specific last wishes was to establish a scholarship fund honoring his mother Rosa Robinson and his older brother William C. RobinsonHe departed this life in the hospital on 9/24/19 in Albany, New York. Two memorial services will be held. The first will be in Troy, NY on 1/20/20 from noon to 3:45 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. The second memorial services will commence at the home of Mrs. Jo Ann Cox in Plant City, FL on 1/23/20 at 11 am at 5314 South Smith Ryals Road 33567. http://www.lastingmemories.com/earl-robinson
Published in The Record on Jan. 12, 2020