Edna Rose Rawley

Edna Rose Rawley Obituary
FALMOUTH—Edna Rose Rawley passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at Legacy Memory Care at OceanView in Falmouth, Maine at the age of 96. Edna was born on December 20, 1922 in Troy, New York, a daughter of Martin and Ella Klee.She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and on September 7, 1946 she married John W.(Jack) Rawley. Together Edna and Jack operated their business, Tod Rawley Wholesale Distributor.She is survived by her children, Kathleen Turner of Santee, California, and Tod Rawley and his wife Betsy of Bar Harbor, Maine, and Eileen Nunley and her husband Phil of Falmouth; grandchildren, Adrien Rawley of Nova Scotia, Cameron Rawley of Bar Harbor, Jenna Nunley of Falmouth; a sister-in-law Dorothy Klee of Troy, NY; and nieces and a nephew.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Jack Rawley; her siblings, Helen Klee, Dorothy Klee, and Martin Klee; and a son-in-law Peter Turner.The family would like to thank the staff of Legacy Memory Care and Compassus Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided to our Mom. A funeral service will be held in Troy, New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that family and friends consider a donation in Edna’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, . Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Edna’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edna-rose-rawley
Published in The Record on Dec. 13, 2019
