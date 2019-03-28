The Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Augustine's Church
25 - 115th St.
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD BABYAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD E. BABYAK Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWARD E. BABYAK Sr. Obituary
Troy, New York - Edward E. “Ed” Babyak, Sr., 93, of Viewpoint Dr. and former Lansingburgh resident, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy.Born on September 7, 1925 in Cohoes, New York, he was the son of the late Ignot and Mary Rencskovsky Babyak and the beloved husband for 67 years to Marion H. Hoffman Babyak, who passed away on February 17, 2014.Devoted father of Edward “Ned” (Jackie) Babyak, Jr. of Bristol, RI, Gretchen (the late, Jack) LaFleur of Troy and R.Carey (Nancy) Babyak of Seabrook, NH; brother of the late Albert Babyak, cherished grandfather of Edward “Ned” (Corinna) Babyak, III of Mansfield, MA, Gretchen (Thomas) Hayes of Wilton, CT, R. Carey (Dana) Babyak, II of Hampton, NH, Daryl (Sara) Babyak of York, ME; adored great grandfather of Emerson, Harper, Wyatt, Ryder, Caroline and Tommy, also survived by several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Church in Lansingburgh.At Edward’s request there will be no calling hours.Interment with military honors was held in St. John’s Cemetery, Troy.Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, c/o St. Augustine’s Church, 25 - 115th St., Troy, NY 12182.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue, Troy, NY 12182. Phone (518) 235-0952.Please express on-line condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-e-babyak-sr-1
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now