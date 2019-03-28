Troy, New York - Edward E. “Ed” Babyak, Sr., 93, of Viewpoint Dr. and former Lansingburgh resident, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy.Born on September 7, 1925 in Cohoes, New York, he was the son of the late Ignot and Mary Rencskovsky Babyak and the beloved husband for 67 years to Marion H. Hoffman Babyak, who passed away on February 17, 2014.Devoted father of Edward “Ned” (Jackie) Babyak, Jr. of Bristol, RI, Gretchen (the late, Jack) LaFleur of Troy and R.Carey (Nancy) Babyak of Seabrook, NH; brother of the late Albert Babyak, cherished grandfather of Edward “Ned” (Corinna) Babyak, III of Mansfield, MA, Gretchen (Thomas) Hayes of Wilton, CT, R. Carey (Dana) Babyak, II of Hampton, NH, Daryl (Sara) Babyak of York, ME; adored great grandfather of Emerson, Harper, Wyatt, Ryder, Caroline and Tommy, also survived by several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Church in Lansingburgh.At Edward’s request there will be no calling hours.Interment with military honors was held in St. John’s Cemetery, Troy.Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, c/o St. Augustine’s Church, 25 - 115th St., Troy, NY 12182.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue, Troy, NY 12182. Phone (518) 235-0952.Please express on-line condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-e-babyak-sr-1 Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary