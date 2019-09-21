|
Pittstown - Edward Joseph Dandeneau Jr., 83, a long-time resident of Pittstown died peacefully, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at The Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls, following a long illness.Born in Cohoes, May 17, 1936, Ed was the son of the late Edward J. and Celine (Cyr) Dandeneau Sr. and for many years the husband of his high school sweetheart, Carol (Riley) Dandeneau of Pittstown who survives.Ed attended Waterford High School.For many years he worked with his late father and more recently partnered with his brother in the ownership and operation of the former Dandeneau’s Country Store in Pittstown.Ed was a communicant of the former St. George Roman Catholic Church in Pittstown and a quiet contributor of many local organizations, fire companies, rescue squads, and many clubs and sports teams at Brittonkill Central School.In addition to his wife Carol, Ed is survived by three children, Lisa Dandeneau of Mayfield, Michael Dandeneau of Kittridge, Colorado, and Kristin (Brian) Clifford of Yakima, Washington, a granddaughter, Kaci Clifford, a brother, Phillip Dandeneau, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by three brothers, Lawrence, Raymond and Maurice Dandeneau.A memorial service for Ed will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7 located in Raymertown. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. prior to the service.Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lexington Foundation, c/o the Lexington A.R.C., 127 East State Street, Gloversville, NY 12078. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-j-dandeneau-jr
Published in The Record on Sept. 22, 2019