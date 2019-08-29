Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY 12804
(518) 761-9303
For more information about
Edward Lord
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Lord

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Lord Obituary
QUEENSBURY - Edward J. Lord, 69, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, with his loving family by his side.Born May 10, 1950 in Troy, he was the son of David A. and Mary (Damanska) Lord.Following his graduation from Catholic High School in Troy, Ed was enlisted into the United States Army in 1969, serving in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1975.In 1974, Edward married Candace McCrea in Troy and they spent 45 years together raising their family.He was a dedicated employee at C. R. Bard for 35 years before his retirement.Woodworking was one of his passions, but above all, Ed loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed spending time at the B.P.O.E. Lodge in Queensbury where he was a member.In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his brother, William Lord.Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Candace Lord of Queensbury; two sons and their families, John Lord and his wife, Sarah, and their children, Alexis, Spencer, and Mackenzie all of Queensbury, as well as Jeffrey Lord and his wife, Jenna, and their daughter, Genevieve all of South Glens Falls; a sister, Mary Lou Sutliff; a brother, David Lord and his wife Donna; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Calling hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 2, with A Lodge of Sorrow to be performed by B.P.O.E Lodge No. 81 at 6 p.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, with the Rev. Mark Bailey, High Peaks Hospice Chaplain, officiating.Following the service, the Patriot Guard Riders New York will escort to a graveside ceremony, with military honors, at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville.In loving memory of Ed, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or throughwww.bakerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-j-lord
Published in The Record on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now