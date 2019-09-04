|
|
Edward J. Ryan, Sr., died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.Ed was born in Troy, NY, the son of the late Edward J. and Mary Seifridsberger Ryan. He was the husband of the late Alice VanSlyke Ryan.He is survived by his children; Alice Ryan Mansell, Michael (Sue) and Edward Ryan, Maureen (David) Taft, Kathleen (Gary) Tobin and Dr. Patricia Ryan, brother of Mary Lance, Helen Upton, Dorothy Sheldrick, Jean Bourdeau, Judy Rizzo and the late Frederick, David and Thomas Ryan and Patricia Moore and Catherine Malik, also survived by eleven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and their families.Ed served in the Navy during World War II on the USS Boxer (aircraft carrier) in the Pacific.He worked in the insurance business all his adult life, served as President of Ed Ryan & Sons Insurance and completed his career asVice President of Rose & Kiernan, Inc. in East Greenbush where he also served as a member of the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors.Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.There will be no public calling hours.Interment will be private at Oakwood Cemetery, Troy.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Tribute Program - PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.Visit www.sanvidgefuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Ed's family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-j-ed-ryan-sr
Published in The Record on Sept. 5, 2019