Guilderland: It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Edward L. Donohue from his Earthly home on July 29, 2019.He is reunited with his parents, Grace T. Romeo Donohue and Joseph F. Donohue, Sr., and his favorite four-legged friend, Rielly. He will finally meet his older sister, Grace Anne, who died as an infant and Ed believed was his guardian angel throughout his life.Ed was born in Troy and graduated from Sacred Heart School, Troy High School, Hudson Valley Community College, and magna cum laude from SUNY College of Technology in Utica. He was fortunate to find a career he was passionate about and was a friend and mentor to many. He was Director of Mobile, Cloud, & Web Development for NYS ITS Enterprise Solutions and former Director of Information Systems at Health Research, Inc. He also worked for several computer consulting firms over the years, including GE Consulting, CGI Consulting, and Troy Web Consulting.Eddie was a drummer since the age of 5, playing in the Joe Donohue Quartet, a few local bands, and, most recently, at Mass at Christ the King Church. Ed appreciated all types of music and was the number one fan of Tower of Power. We hope that friends and family will cherish their memories of concerts and travels with him.He was fascinated by the sciences and how things worked, especially astronomy, aviation, and technology. He amazed us with his knowledge of the universe. He will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor.Ed married Joyce Warzala 10 years after they met and were to celebrate their 35th anniversary in two weeks. He was the proud and loving father of their daughter, Shannon Donohue, son, Ryan Donohue, and daughter-in-law, Jessica Bonds Donohue.He leaves behind his siblings, Joseph Jr. (Constance) Donohue, John (Nancy) Donohue, and Donna Engelke. He was Brother-in-Law to Mary Ann Darwak, Gloria & Donald Bonesteel, Edward Warzala, and Alta (the late Alfred “Waz”) Warzala.Also survived by his uncle Jerry (Shirley) Romeo, God-daughter, Domenica Hotte, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed’s family on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. The parish family of Christ the King Church will gather for a service of prayer and remembrance at 3:30 pm. All are invited.The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10:00 at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy.The family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ([email protected]) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or local charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. To share a treasured memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.CannonFuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-l-donohue
Published in The Record on Aug. 1, 2019