|
|
TROY: Edward J. VanAuken, 62 of Lansingburgh died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital.Born in Cohoes, he was the son of Carol VanAuken Soulia of Venice, Florida and the late Edward VanAuken of Clearwater, FloridaRaised and educated in Lansingburgh, he was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School, Class of 1976 and Hudson Valley Community CollegeEd was a Senior Field Representative with the Dormitory Authority of New York State (DASNY) for 23 years, retiring in 2017. He was a member of the All Troy Athletic Club, the Emerald Club and the Lansingburgh Veterans Club. Ed loved a game of pool, boating and an ice cold beverage. His gift of humor and his contagious smile was never more evident than when he was with friends. His exuberance for life will be missed by all who knew him.Survivors in addition to his mother, Carol, include his two daughters Kathleen VanAuken (Michael Gilligan) of Clarksville, NY, Lauren VanAuken Winnie (Andrew) of Watervliet, two sisters Paula VanAuken (Paul) of Schenectady, Cathleen VanAuken of Venice FL, two nieces Alexandra Krongel and Hannah Ritter, goddaughter Emily James Burns and his former wife and friend Janet Foley VanAuken. His beloved dog Murphy.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at 10:00 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Avenue, Troy. Burial will follow mass.Calling hours will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh.www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-vanauken
Published in The Record on Jan. 14, 2020