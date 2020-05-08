Poestenkill - Eileen J. (Pollock) Koblensky, 73, a longtime resident of Poestenkill, died suddenly Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence.Born in Troy, November 11, 1946, she was the daughter of the late F. Robert and Dorothy (Dugrenier) Pollock.Mrs. Koblensky was a graduate of Tamarac High School and earned an Associate’s Degree in Business at Harcum College in Bryn-Mawr, PA.For many years she was employed as an underwriter by the Amica Insurance Company, working from the Albany office. She retired in 2008.Mrs. Koblensky enjoyed caring for her flower gardens, home, and pet cat. She was an avid exercise enthusiast, who loved her daily workouts, but her most favorite pastime was spending time with and doting on her grandchildren, who were the apples of her eye.Mrs. Koblensky is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott M. Koblensky and Victoria Esposito of Alabama and Todd A. and Gabrielle Koblensky of North Greenbush, three beloved grandchildren, Benjamin Koblensky, Samuel Koblensky, and Isabelle Koblensky, all of North Greenbush, her siblings,Patricia A. and Richard Jensen of Manchester, Connecticut, Cathleen D. and Philip Herrington of Brunswick, Robert F. and Cheryl Pollock of Eagle Mills, and Diane E. Belanger of Eagle Mills, and many very dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant twin sister, Ellen Pollock, and a brother-in-law, the late David Belanger.Due to the current social distancing guidelines and out of both love and care for our family and friends, and in keeping with Mrs. Koblensky’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. If you would like to celebrate her life, simply share a story or a laugh.Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12203, in memory of Eileen J. Koblensky.Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, Raymertown, NY 12180. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eileen-j-koblensky
Published in The Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020.