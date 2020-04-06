|
|
Elaine Mary (Funking) Kupiec passed away April 4, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.She was born in Manhattan on March 11, 1952 to the late Stanley and Mary "Tena" (Mitchell) Funking. Elaine was the beloved wife of George Kupiec for nearly 43 years and loving mother of Matthew Kupiec.Elaine graduated from Hoosic Valley High School in 1970. Elaine worked for St. Mary's Hospital and later Empire Ambulance, retiring in 2002 to spend more time with her family. Elaine spent much of her time with family and friends and enjoyed shopping, decorating for holidays and baking. She was the life of the party, always making everyone laugh and sharing her honest opinion. She was a homemaker at heart and always made sure everything was perfect to the finest of details.Survivors, in addition to her devoted husband, include her cherished son, Matthew Kupiec of Halfmoon; her beloved sister, Margaret Funking of Mechanicville; her brother, Stanley Funking of Albany; Brother-in-law Kenneth (Heather) Kupiec of Monmouth, ME; Brother-in-law David (Bobbie) Klink of Lanoka Harbor, NJ; Uncle Robert Funking of Scarsdale, NY; Aunt Betty King of Crystal,MN; Aunt Joan King of Naples, FL & Aunt Dorothy Mitchell of Watervliet, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and grand nieces & nephews.Elaine is pre-deceased by her uncle Richard King, brothers-in-law Chester & Robert "Bobby" Kupiec & sister-in-law, Katherine "Kash" Klink.We would like to thank Dr. Lauris Petersen, Dr. Roglieri, Dr. Phelan II and all the staff at NYOH.Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held Tuesday with immediate family and a public memorial service & celebration of life will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NYOH, 449 Rt. 146 Suite 101 Clifton Park, NY 12065 or The Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208.Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com (518) 664-3731 www.chasesmithfamily.com [email protected] http://www.lastingmemories.com/elaine-mary-funking-kupiec
Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2020