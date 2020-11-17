Wynantskill - Elaine R. Walker Reichard, 83, of Reichard Lane died Monday, November 16, 2020, at her residence after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Lewis E. Walker and Mildred Daus Walker. She had resided in the Troy area all her life and attended Troy High School.Elaine was a secretary for Hastings & Company, Inc. in Troy, a family owned oil company from 1981-1999 and previously worked at the Empire Market, Grand Union and then for many years stayed at home to raise her family.She was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill.Survivors include a daughter, Alicia Candlen, Wynantskill; a son, Steven Reichard, Troy; two grandsons, Maxwell and Adam Candlen; five sisters, Patricia Taylor, Beverly Walker, Sandy (Bill) Gresser, Milly (Pete) Adams and Donna (Ron) Bessette and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Thibault and a brother, Louis Walker.Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Elaine R. Reichard to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204 or American Heart Association
