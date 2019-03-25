|
|
Boyntonville- Eleanor F. (Williams) Hoag, 92, a lifelong resident of the Town of Hoosick and Boyntonville, died peacefully, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital following a short illness.Born August 6, 1926, on the family farm in Potter Hill, Town of Hoosick, Mrs. Hoag was the daughter of the late George and Lucy (LeBarron) Williams and for many years the wife of the late Albert Hoag, who predeceased her in 2002.Mrs. Hoag was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1943.For many years she was employed by the Brittonkill Central School District as an aide in the nurse’s office and as a teaching assistant at the former Parker Elementary School in Pittstown and also at the Tamarac Elementary School in Clum’s Corners. After more than 23 years of service, she retired in 1993.Mrs. Hoag was a life member of the Church of the Holy Name, Boyntonville, a founding and life member and E.M.T. of the Pittstown Volunteer Emergency Corps., a founding member of the Pittstown Volunteer Fire Company, a member of the local ladies’ secret social club, “The Merry Sisters,” and well known for her award winning cole slaw.In retirement, Eleanor enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, knitting, watching golf and “Me TV,” bowling in the Hilltop League, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and being the “matriarch of her family.” Mrs. Hoag is survived by her children, Cheryl L. James of Shaftsbury, Vermont, Diane L. Hoag and Mark Yager, Alan J. and Ann Hoag, Brenda J. and Mark Johnson, and Edward A. Hoag, all of Boyntonville, Carol A. Nelson-Farley and James Farley of Pittstown, Donna and Charles Blair of Berlin, and Rose M. Craft and Neil Haley of Stephentown, a sister, Doris Elwell of Hoosick Falls, a brother, Lawrence Williams of Clifton Park, 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren with four more on the way, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Additionally, she was predeceased by a sister, the late Betty Williams, and a brother, Forrest “Pete” Williams.A funeral service for Mrs. Hoag will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown at a time to be announced. Burial will follow in Warren Cemetery in Boyntonville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday, March 28, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Church of the Holy Name, Boyntonville, 33 Simmons Road, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090 in memory of Eleanor F. Hoag. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-f-williams-hoag
Published in The Record on Mar. 27, 2019