HOOSICK FALLS-Eleanor G. Calhoun, 95, of Wood Park Lane, died on Saturday August 15, 2020 at her residence. Born in Brunswick, Eleanor was the daughter of the late George and Ethel Smith Krogh and wife of the late John L. Calhoun. Eleanor was a 1943 graduate of Troy High School, was a homemaker and was a member in area organizations. She was a 50 year member of the DAR, served with the Rensselaer County 4-H for over 60 years, had been an exhibitor for 70 years at the Schaghticoke Fair even exhibiting her flowers last year, she was a 54 year member of the First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls and was a member of the Brunswick Grange for 79 years. Eleanor was the sister of the late Dorothy Bulson and Howard Krogh. Survivors include her children Carol Conley of Sodus, NY, Elizabeth A. Calhoun of Eagle Bridge and John C. Calhoun of Hoosick Falls, her sister Virginia (Kenneth) Gummer of Brunswick, 7 grandchildren, 10 greatgrandchildren and a great great granddaughter. Eleanor’s family wishes to thank Amy and Jaden for the help and care they had given to Eleanor in the past months. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service 10 am on Friday August 21, 2020 at the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. If attending please meet at the Gardner Earl Chapel at 9:45 to process to the grave site. Social Distancing must be observed at the Service. If desired donations in memory of Eleanor Calhoun may be made to the Community Hospice c/o the Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements by the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-g-calhoun