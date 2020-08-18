1/
Eleanor G. Calhoun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOOSICK FALLS-Eleanor G. Calhoun, 95, of Wood Park Lane, died on Saturday August 15, 2020 at her residence. Born in Brunswick, Eleanor was the daughter of the late George and Ethel Smith Krogh and wife of the late John L. Calhoun. Eleanor was a 1943 graduate of Troy High School, was a homemaker and was a member in area organizations. She was a 50 year member of the DAR, served with the Rensselaer County 4-H for over 60 years, had been an exhibitor for 70 years at the Schaghticoke Fair even exhibiting her flowers last year, she was a 54 year member of the First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls and was a member of the Brunswick Grange for 79 years. Eleanor was the sister of the late Dorothy Bulson and Howard Krogh. Survivors include her children Carol Conley of Sodus, NY, Elizabeth A. Calhoun of Eagle Bridge and John C. Calhoun of Hoosick Falls, her sister Virginia (Kenneth) Gummer of Brunswick, 7 grandchildren, 10 greatgrandchildren and a great great granddaughter. Eleanor’s family wishes to thank Amy and Jaden for the help and care they had given to Eleanor in the past months. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service 10 am on Friday August 21, 2020 at the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. If attending please meet at the Gardner Earl Chapel at 9:45 to process to the grave site. Social Distancing must be observed at the Service. If desired donations in memory of Eleanor Calhoun may be made to the Community Hospice c/o the Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements by the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-g-calhoun

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home
2237 State Highway 7
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 663-8210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved