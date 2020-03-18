|
|
Elizabeth Ann Ryan Brammer, 63, of Troy, entered into eternal life on Monday March 16, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of John B. and Elizabeth A. Cietek Ryan.Mrs. Brammer had retired only a short time ago, she enjoyed playing bingo, shopping and trying her luck at the casino, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her loving grandchildren.Survivors include her sons; John J. (Kallyne) Ryan and Ronald J. Brammer Jr., granchildren; Tarique, Devlin and Roselyn Ryan, Mikhaili, Lorenzo, Ava and Juliana Brammer and great-grandmother of Camila R. Cole, siblings; Daniel P. Ryan Sr., Patricia A. Ryan, Dennis F. (Tina) Ryan and Kellie A. Ryan, she was predeceased by her brother John W. Ryan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday from 9 – 11 am at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St. Troy, Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery with a graveside service officiated by Deacon Charles Wojton.Those wishing to remember Elizabeth Ann through donation may send contributions to the; Dialysis Clinic Inc., 1850 Peoples Ave. Troy, NY 12180. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-ann-ryan-brammer
Published in The Record on Mar. 19, 2020