Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3541
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Brammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Ryan Brammer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Ryan Brammer Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Ryan Brammer, 63, of Troy, entered into eternal life on Monday March 16, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of John B. and Elizabeth A. Cietek Ryan.Mrs. Brammer had retired only a short time ago, she enjoyed playing bingo, shopping and trying her luck at the casino, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her loving grandchildren.Survivors include her sons; John J. (Kallyne) Ryan and Ronald J. Brammer Jr., granchildren; Tarique, Devlin and Roselyn Ryan, Mikhaili, Lorenzo, Ava and Juliana Brammer and great-grandmother of Camila R. Cole, siblings; Daniel P. Ryan Sr., Patricia A. Ryan, Dennis F. (Tina) Ryan and Kellie A. Ryan, she was predeceased by her brother John W. Ryan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday from 9 – 11 am at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St. Troy, Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery with a graveside service officiated by Deacon Charles Wojton.Those wishing to remember Elizabeth Ann through donation may send contributions to the; Dialysis Clinic Inc., 1850 Peoples Ave. Troy, NY 12180. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-ann-ryan-brammer
Published in The Record on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -