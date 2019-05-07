|
Elizabeth (Betty) Barnes Seymour, 66, of Nassau, NY, formerly of Troy, passed into eternal life on Sunday afternoon at Albany Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.Betty was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Frances E. Duffy Barnes and wife of the late Edward W. Seymour who passed away November 4, 2004. Betty was employed by Grand Union Markets for many years as a secretary. She enjoyed spending time in Florida, going to casinos and spending time with her family especially at her home having pool parties.Betty is survived by her children Edward (Shannon) Seymour, Catherine Seymour, Sandra (Joseph) Downer and Melissa Novak. She is also survived by seven grandchildren.Betty is the sister of Mary Theresa Barnes Agars, Robert Barnes, Brian (Mary Frances) Barnes, John (Jody) Barnes and the late Anne M. Honsinger. Betty is also survived by Anne’s husband Dan Honsinger.The funeral service for Betty will be held on Friday morning at 8:30 AM, at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 9:30 AM, St. Joseph’s Church in Troy, where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7 PM. Interment St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Troy.In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Betty’s memory may be made to The , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-betty-barnes-seymour
Published in The Record on May 8, 2019