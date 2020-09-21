Troy - Elizabeth (Betty) Hartnett Hannay, 94, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness. She was the wife of the late William Hannay whom God called in September 1999. She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Laura Danis Hartnett of Waterford and mother of June Hannay Kosier of East Greenbush. Also survived by a granddaughter Andrea Kosier and great-granddaughter Kasey Kosier; She was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas Hartnett of Schenectady and Gerald C. Hartnett of Whitesboro.Betty loved beagle dogs including her Bingo.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4-6 PM.Funeral service will be held Thursday at 9 AM at the funeral home and at 9:30 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Anthony Ligato , Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services.Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery Waterford.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth Hannay to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
