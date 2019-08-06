|
Elizabeth Kirwan Dowley, known as “Lal” by almost everyone, died on July 3, 2019 in Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. She was 94. Lal was born on May 5th, 1925 to Daniel and Elizabeth Kirwan in Dublin Ireland where she grew up happily as the 3rd of 4 children. She lived in Ireland until her marriage to Robert “Bob” Curtis Dowley in 1947, her beloved husband of 49 years who died in 1996.Lal moved to Troy in 1951 when Bob took over Wells & Coverly, one of the three men’s clothing stores that he, his brother and his father owned and managed. They raised 5 children in Troy first on Whitman Court off Pawling Avenue and later in East Acres. Lal was an active member of the Red Cross, Junior League and the Albany Hospice. They moved full time to Martha’s Vineyard in 1990 Bob retired and Wells & Coverly closed.Lal was loved by her wide circle of friends for whom her cheerful energy and kindliness was an inspiration. Her son, Brian Dowley predeceased her in 2018. She is survived by four children: Jennifer, Gillian, Craig and Christopher and her 8 grandchildren. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-k-dowley
Published in The Record on Aug. 11, 2019