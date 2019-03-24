Home

Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Wake
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish
2416 7th Avenue
Watervliet, NY
Burial
Following Services
Albany Rural Cemetery
Elizabeth Kasparian Hess Obituary
AVON, CTElizabeth Kasparian Hess, 87, passed away March 22, 2019 in Avon, Connecticut. She was born to the late Susan and George Kasparian on April 18, 1931 in Troy NY. She graduated from Troy High School, where she was captain of the cheerleading squad. Upon graduating from high school, she attended the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at Samaritan Hospital in Troy and Memorial Hospital in Albany for many years. Later in life, she went back to school and earned her RN and BSN from Russell Sage College, where she excelled academically and was accepted into Phi Beta Kappa.She married the late Paul J. Hess of Syracuse, NY in 1953. She is survived by her sister Lucy (Donald) Alund of Latham, NY, and brother Anthony Kasparian of Friendswood, TX as well as her and Paul’s three children: Catherine (Peter Hirshman) Hess, of Alexandria, VA; David (Lori) Hess, of Simsbury CT; and Gregory (Brenda) Hess, of Wayne PA. She is also survived by five grandchildren (Paul, Molly, Sage, Julia, Claire) and one great-grandchild (Kora) as well as many loving nieces and nephews.Elizabeth was fiercely proud of her children and their accomplishments and her children were so grateful for the countless sacrifices she made in supporting the family. Most of that responsibility fell on her as her husband Paul became a quadriplegic following a bout with polio in 1957. At the time, Elizabeth was 26 years old and the mother of three children (all aged three and under). Despite the extraordinary challenges, she managed to preserve the family, care for Paul over the next 34 years of his life, and raise three children, all of whom went on to earn graduate degrees and have successful careers. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially as they grew older and she had more time. Always an avid athlete, she enjoyed swimming and tennis in particular and was able to continue these activities well into her later years. Elizabeth leaves behind a legacy of love and commitment to family that will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved her.A wake will be held on Wednesday, March 27 between 4:00-6:00PM at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home located at 2013 Broadway in Watervliet, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, March 28 at 11:00AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish located at 2416 7th Avenue in Watervliet, NY. The burial will take place at Albany Rural Cemetery immediately following the mass.Memorial donations in honor of Elizabeth may be made to the Dementia Society of America (www.dementiasociety.org).Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-kasparian-hess
Published in The Record on Mar. 26, 2019
