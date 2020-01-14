|
WynantskillElizabeth “Betty” M. Duffey, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 surrounded by her family.Born in Albany on December 22, 1925, the daughter of the late William and Martha (Schmidt) Fitzpatrick, Elizabeth attended the Academy of Holy Names in Albany. She retired from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy where she worked for many years as a Library Assistant. She volunteered her time as the Vice President of Wynantskill Seniors and participated weekly at perpetual adoration at St. Paul the Apostle Church and St. Augustine’s Church in Troy for many years.She was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill and enjoyed spending time with her family, caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling, completing the crossword puzzle, and watching golf.Wife of the late William Duffey, Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Patricia Martone (late Ronald), son Timothy Duffey (Sheila), son-in-law David Markle, and grandchildren Colleen (Dave) Rothenberg, Lori McGrath, Richard Markle; Charles (Tracy) Martone, Kevin (Andrea) Martone, Matthew (Kristen) Martone, William (Michele) Martone; and Meghan (Chad) Dwyer, Leigh Ann (Jesse) Stiffen, and their mother Dawn Duffey. Elizabeth is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Elizabeth was predeceased by her brothers William and Donald Fitzpatrick, sister Catherine Lockhart, daughter Nancy Markle, and great-granddaughter Madison Martone.The funeral service for Elizabeth will be held on Thursday morning at 10:30 AM at St. Jude The Apostle Church in Wynantskill where a mass of Christian burial will be held. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery in MenandsFriends who wish to remember Elizabeth in a special way may contribute to To Life!, 410 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar, NY in memory of her daughter Nancy Markle. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-betty-m-duffey
Published in The Record on Jan. 15, 2020