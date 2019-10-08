|
|
Snyders Lake - Elizabeth Sargent Castle, 86, of Pershing Ave. died Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn Albany after a brief illness.Born in Albany, she was daughter of the late Cecil W. Sargent and Leno Needham Sargent and wife for 67 years of Stanton F. Castle. She was raised in Albany, then resided in Pittstown and since 1960 at Syders Lake and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School.Mrs. Castle was a homemaker and a former member of the Snyders Lake Home Bureau, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved knitting and gardening.Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters, Susan A. (Gary) Martone, Zephyrhills, FL and Nancy M. Bloomfield, Snyders Lake; a daughter-in-law, Cathleen Castle, Wynantskill; a sister, Ann Houston, Spokane, WA; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, David S. Castle.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12 Noon at Elmwood Cemetery Route 150 and Shaver Road West Sand Lake with Rev. Charlie Yang, officiating.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth Castle to the St. Peter's Hospice Inn 315 South Manning Boulevard Albany, NY 12205.To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-sargent-castle
Published in The Record on Oct. 10, 2019