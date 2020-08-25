Ellen Shupe

Troy-On August 14, 2020, The Queen Mum, HRM Ellen Keary Shupe will not be receiving audiences again as she’s off on a new adventure. We were lucky enough to have her with us for the past 95 years; all of them lived here in Troy. While we will be missing her we hope that she is off somewhere hot air ballooning, traveling, listening to music, dancing and above all sharing her joy, laughter and her memorable smile.Her parents, Anna Larkin and Martin Keary Sr., her husband of 53 years Elmer B Shupe, Jr, and her daughter Karen A Shupe preceded Ellen in death. She is survived by her two daughters Ellen M Shupe-Bell (James) and Carolyn A Fagan (Dennis), her sister Barbara Nicholas and brother Martin Keary, Jr. and her grandchildren, Kristen Shears, Kelly Patterson, Samantha Fagan, Aaron Fagan and Elaine Bell-Stone, and her great-grandchildren, Evan, Ethan and Jackson Shears and Gabriella and James Patterson, Jr. whom she loved a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. She was raised and educated in Troy, a graduate of St. Augustine’s School and Catholic Central High School Class of 1942. She attended Russell Sage College. She was her husband’s business partner at Latham Pipe and Supply for many years.Ellen was a lover of all things musical, clever word plays and lots and lots of laughter. Her favorite book was the dictionary. She never lost her zest for life, always interested in what was going on in the world at large and in the world of her family. She was a Campfire Girl leader, taught religious education at Our Lady of Victory (Buddhist Philosophy), was an active member of the now defunct Jewish Community Center of Troy, taking Hebrew lessons, and yoga. She could often be found at home sitting at her kitchen table or in her rocker, listening to family and friends, offering advice and calling BS when she heard it. If no one was visiting she could most likely be found enjoying a rerun of NCIS or dancing around her living room.We want to let her know that while she was with us she was “exemplary” and we wish her a safe journey. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her steely blue eyes, which could let you know in an instant what she was thinking and her ability to always make each of us feel welcomed and treasured. A special thank you to Community Hospice and in particular Hospice nurses Sandy and Beth. We invite you to join us to celebrate her life together at Our Lady of Victory Church on Saturday, October 10th at 10AM. Donations in her honor can be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or The Troy Public Library, 100 2nd Street, Troy, NY 12180.Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
