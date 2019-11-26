|
Cohoes - Ellene M. Cipperly Zapp, 90, of Kensington Square died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Raymond Cipperly and Grace Ribley Cipperly and wife of the late Donald Evan Zapp. She was a resident of Troy and Cohoes all her life and was a 1947 graduate of Troy High School.Ellene worked as a librarian for 40 years for the Troy Public Library. She loved working there and following her devoted service, was awarded the key to the City of Troy with it being proclaimed as “Ellene Zapp Day”. Plaques still remain in each library branch in honor of her outstanding contributions.Ellene and Donald were members of Germania Hall where they enjoyed dancing. She was a skilled seamstress, an avid NY Giants fan, and above all, lived to help others. Summers were spent gardening, swimming and she enjoyed many vacations in Maine. Her love of travel extended to visiting Spain, the Bahamas and her personal favorite, Ireland. Her commitment to family found her traveling to family reunions (as the beloved matriarch) and numerous weddings across the country, even at the age of 90. Family was the foundation in her life. Ellene supported her kids and extended family through good times and bad. She attended Memorial United Methodist Church (Sycaway and Eagle Mills) where she made many life-long friends. Everyone’s favorite aunt, Ellene was always the life of the party.Surviving family members include a daughter, Christine (Gary) Spencer; three sons, Clifford (Celeste Horn) Zapp, Cole (Sharon Darwak) Zapp and Calvin J. (Margaret Ewart) Zapp; a step son, Paul (Verna) Zapp; a brother, Robert (Beverly) Cipperly, Colorado; 16 grandchildren; multiple great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Raymond and Arnold Cipperly and a sister, Betty Hill.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4-7 PM.Funeral service will be held Saturday, at 10 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Patrick Butler, officiating.Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Ellene M Zapp to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or One Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ellene-m-cipperly-zapp
Published in The Record on Nov. 27, 2019