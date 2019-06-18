Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
(518) 674-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Goodermote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer A. Goodermote

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elmer A. Goodermote Obituary
Cherry Pain, NY - Elmer A. Goodermote, 85, of Derby Lane passed away on Monday June 17, 2019 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington, VT, after an extended illness. Born and a lifelong resident of Berlin. Elmer was the son of the late Lewis and Addie Carr Goodermote and the devoted husband for 63 years to Sylvia Lincoln Goodermote. Elmer attended the Berlin Schools and had been a laborer for area Construction Companies including Callanan Industries in Albany. Elmer had also been a self-employed logger many years ago. He enjoyed the time he spent with his family.Survivors in addition to his wife include his son Scott (Lisa Davies) of Stephentown, his sisters Luella (the late William) Hoffman, Shirley (Robert) Oswald and Joyce (Gary) Palmer, his brother Lewis (Connie) Goodermote all of Cherry Plain, his grandchildren Trevor Goodermote and Kendall (Don) Casey along with 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, his in laws Cecily and Dwight Beck, Betty (the late Larry) Brown, the late Barbara and Don Gardner, the late Carol and Clayton Goodermote.Elmer was predeceased by Leo and Shirley Goodermote, Lorretta and Willard Taylor, Margaret and Henry Tanner, Lloyd and Lois Goodermote and Mary Jean and John Brazie.Funeral Service Friday 1 p.m. June 21 at the Cherry Plain Community Church, Old Rte. 22 Cherry Plain Square.Relatives and friends are invited and call at the CHURCH on Friday 12 noon- 1 p.m. prior to the Service.Following the Service, a celebration of Elmer’s life will continue at the Stephentown Fire Co. Pavilion, Grange Road Stephentown NY.Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elmer-a-goodermote
Published in The Record on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now