Cherry Pain, NY - Elmer A. Goodermote, 85, of Derby Lane passed away on Monday June 17, 2019 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington, VT, after an extended illness. Born and a lifelong resident of Berlin. Elmer was the son of the late Lewis and Addie Carr Goodermote and the devoted husband for 63 years to Sylvia Lincoln Goodermote. Elmer attended the Berlin Schools and had been a laborer for area Construction Companies including Callanan Industries in Albany. Elmer had also been a self-employed logger many years ago. He enjoyed the time he spent with his family.Survivors in addition to his wife include his son Scott (Lisa Davies) of Stephentown, his sisters Luella (the late William) Hoffman, Shirley (Robert) Oswald and Joyce (Gary) Palmer, his brother Lewis (Connie) Goodermote all of Cherry Plain, his grandchildren Trevor Goodermote and Kendall (Don) Casey along with 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, his in laws Cecily and Dwight Beck, Betty (the late Larry) Brown, the late Barbara and Don Gardner, the late Carol and Clayton Goodermote.Elmer was predeceased by Leo and Shirley Goodermote, Lorretta and Willard Taylor, Margaret and Henry Tanner, Lloyd and Lois Goodermote and Mary Jean and John Brazie.Funeral Service Friday 1 p.m. June 21 at the Cherry Plain Community Church, Old Rte. 22 Cherry Plain Square.Relatives and friends are invited and call at the CHURCH on Friday 12 noon- 1 p.m. prior to the Service.Following the Service, a celebration of Elmer’s life will continue at the Stephentown Fire Co. Pavilion, Grange Road Stephentown NY.Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elmer-a-goodermote
Published in The Record on June 19, 2019