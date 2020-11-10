Troy - Elsie M. Rupp Pratt, 80, of Donegal Avenue died Monday, November 9, 2020, at her residence after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Herman D. Rupp and Eva Wilson Rupp and wife for 60 years of Ronald A. Pratt. She had resided in Troy all her life and attended St Augustine's School and St. Paul's School.Elsie was a homemaker and many years ago worked as a waitress at Eddie's Diner in South Troy.She enjoyed making Sunday dinners and her baked macaroni and cheese specialty and doing all types of cooking.Survivors in addition to her husband include a son, Michael D. Pratt, Troy and several nieces, nephews, and great and great geat nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert H. Rupp.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4-6 PM.Funeral service will be held Monday at 10AM at the funeral home and at 10:30AM at Sacred Heart Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Yanas, Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services.Interment will be in St. Jean's Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Elsie M. Pratt to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
