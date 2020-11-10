1/1
Elsie M. Rupp Pratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy - Elsie M. Rupp Pratt, 80, of Donegal Avenue died Monday, November 9, 2020, at her residence after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Herman D. Rupp and Eva Wilson Rupp and wife for 60 years of Ronald A. Pratt. She had resided in Troy all her life and attended St Augustine's School and St. Paul's School.Elsie was a homemaker and many years ago worked as a waitress at Eddie's Diner in South Troy.She enjoyed making Sunday dinners and her baked macaroni and cheese specialty and doing all types of cooking.Survivors in addition to her husband include a son, Michael D. Pratt, Troy and several nieces, nephews, and great and great geat nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert H. Rupp.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4-6 PM.Funeral service will be held Monday at 10AM at the funeral home and at 10:30AM at Sacred Heart Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Yanas, Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services.Interment will be in St. Jean's Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Elsie M. Pratt to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elsie-m-rupp-pratt


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved