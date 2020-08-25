Rensselaer-Emily (Matthews) Jordan, aged 91, a resident of Rensselaer, New York for most of her life, passed away on August 23, 2020. Born and educated in Rensselaer, she was the second daughter of the late Theodore J. and Ethel (Wilmot) Matthews. When her Alma Mater school, St. John’s in Rensselaer burned down in 1950, she met her future husband, John Francis Jordan, while fundraising for a new school. Emily and John were married for 51 years. Emily touched many lives with joy through her singing and dancing. She was also a religious woman of deep faith. As a lifelong communicant of St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, she shared her beautiful voice with the choir. Emily joined the choir when she was 11 years old. She sang her last song with them at age 90, just before the COVID-19 related closure. As an Associate for the Sisters of Mercy, Emily shared her musical gift by participating in The Mercy Choir. Emily loved dancing to the big band music with her beloved husband, John. She also enjoyed being a line dancer at the Rensselaer Senior Center. For 20 years, Emily served as the Director of the Yankee Doodle Entertainers, bringing joy to the residents of many nursing homes and assisted living facilities through song and dance variety shows. For her leadership, Emily received a highly distinguished Civic Recognition Award. Emily’s greatest joy was celebrating holidays, birthdays and special occasions with her family and friends. She is predeceased by her loving husband, John Francis Jordan, and her siblings Theodore, George, William and Sister Marie Matthews, RSM. Emily is the mother of Marie Jordan, Saratoga Springs, David Jordan, (Hampton Manor) Rensselaer, and Patricia Jordan, East Greenbush. She is the grandmother of Tara Sharkey, (David), Colchester, VT, Trevor Whitney, (Amanda), Denver, CO, Derek Balcom, (Meghan), Highstown, NJ, and Kim Balcom, (Andre), Cambridge, VT. Emily has seven great grandchildren: Maggie and Bruce Sharkey, Jack and Ben Balcom, Royal and Cedric Whitney and Iris Lopez. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Deep appreciation and a special thank you are extended to the Hospice Inn and the nursing staff on the fourth-floor pavilion at St. Peter’s Hospital. Contributions in remembrance of Emily are gratefully accepted for: The Hospice Inn, c/o The Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 South Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. A private mass will be held for the family. To view the service, please visit wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
To view the service, please visit wjlyonsfuneralhome.com under Emily's obituary or visit St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church Facebook page on Saturday.