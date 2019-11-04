Home

Emmanuel Joseph "Manny" Guile

Emmanuel Joseph "Manny" Guile Obituary
Schaghticoke: Emmanuel Joseph “Manny” Guile, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 as result of tragic accident. He was 23.Born on November 15, 1995, son of Joseph Leo Guile, Sr. and Deneise Louise Watkins. He is the husband of Devon Brianne (Diotte) Guile whom he married June 22, 2019.Manny attended Hoosic Valley Central Schools and graduated Cambridge High School, class of 2014. Manny was a loving father to his boys and was a devoted family man.Survivors in addition to his parents and wife include his sons, Landen, Logan, Hunter and Parker, his siblings, Holly, Charles, Mary, Amber, Alesha, Terry, Joseph Jr., and Alicia as well as several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Hoosic Valley Community Church, 2024 NY 40, Schaghticoke. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00am on Thursday in the church. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Schaghticoke.Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/emmanuel-joseph-manny-guile
Published in The Record on Nov. 5, 2019
