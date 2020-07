Schenectady-Erica Lynn Demers, 40 passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 24, 2020.Erica is survived by her mother Debbie Howard and father Bryan Demers, as well as Allen Howard who also loved and cared for her. In addition to her parents Erica was loved by her sister Erin Reynolds (Kyle) and the light of her life, her nephew Liam Reynolds. There will be no services at this time. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com