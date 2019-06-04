|
|
Troy - Eugene J. ‘Tip’ Dwyer, 89, formerly of Manning Ave, Hillsview Heights Troy died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Schuyler Ridge Health Care Clifton Park after a long illness.Born in Albany, he was son of the late John Dwyer and Mary Fitzgerald Dwyer and husband of the late Mary Alice Griffa Dwyer. He had resided in Troy many years and was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Albany. He enlisted in the Navy as an Aviation Machinist and was honorably discharged to take care of his mother and 2 sisters.Mr. Dwyer was employed by Niagara Mohawk Power Company in Albany for 26 years as a crane operator and store keeper, retiring in November of 1994. Prior to that he was a warehouse worker for International Harvester for 18 years.He was a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather. Mr. Dwyer was an avid golfer, reader and sports enthusiast. He was a member of North Albany American Legion Post and the 25 Year Club of Niagara Mohawk.Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen Dwyer Murphy and husband John , Salem, CT; two step daughters, Mary Rosalyn Hennessey, Clifton Park and Marilyn Ely Kramer, Boise, ID; a step son - John Patti and wife Myra, Enterprise, AL; two sisters, Margaret Kelly, Menands and Mary O'Neill, Menands; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, John Dwyer.Special thanks to the staff of Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home for taking special care of our dad.Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville with full military honors on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:30 PM.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Eugene Dwyer to the , Inc.30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016 or The Community Hospice of Saratoga County 179 Lawrence Street Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the ASPCA.org . To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit https://www.brycefuneralhome.com/notices/Eugene-Dwyer http://www.lastingmemories.com/eugene-j-dwyer
Published in The Record on June 5, 2019