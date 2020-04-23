|
|
Poughkeepsie, NY – Evelyn Mae Merrill, 98, a long-time resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 after a brief, non-Covid illness. She was born in Troy, NY on December 23, 1921, the daughter of Clarence and Georgianna (DeLong) Nolan. She was predeceased by her husband Whelden Merrill and six brothers and sisters. Evelyn worked in retail after school, but when was broke out she took a job at the Watervliet Arsenal before enlisting in the Women’s Army Corps. Her military service was a great source of pride for her. Following the war, she met and married Whelden. They had two children Candis (Dion) Sunderland of Poughkeepsie and Kimberly (Deb) Centanni of Plainfield, Illinois. Evelyn’s passion was her family and dogs. She was an avid reader who loved decorating, sewing, taking long drives and sightseeing. Evelyn is survived by her daughters and four grandchildren, Katelyn and Cory Prinzo of Phoenix and Merrill and Nolan Sunderland of Poughkeepsie and a number of nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie, NY at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations would bewelcomed to the animal welfare organization of your choice. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/evelyn-mae-merrill
Published in The Record on Apr. 26, 2020