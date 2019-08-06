|
|
On the evening of August 2, 2019, Faye passed away after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Faye was being visited and comforted by family members at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, New York at the time of her death. Faye was 69 years old.Faye was born in Whitehall, New York on October 5, 1949, to, Gordon and Genevieve Dines. She spent the majority of her life residing at and raising her five children in Cohoes, New York, where she worked as a Seamstress for Swanknit. She would later meet and marry the love of her life, Ronald Brooks. Shortly after she relocated to Carollton, Texas where she happily resided for many years before returning to New York in 2013. Faye always had a soft heart for animals. ln fact, she was a loving mom to many cats throughout her life. She enjoyed playing bingo, trying her luck at casinos, and picnics. Faye will be remembered as a delicate soul who loved to reminisce about her loved ones, memories and her "famous potato salad.”Faye is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Franklin Brooks, her parents Gordan and Genevieve Dines and her siblings; Eleanor Manell Elizabeth (Libby) Lacombe, and KevinAllen Dines.Faye is survived by her children; Billy D, Hodges III (Josette), Valerie Haynes (Bill), Paula Brunick, Jennifer Zorella (Bruce), and Peter M. Zorella Jr. (Patti). Her step-children; Gregory R Brooks and Chrysta R. Brooks. Her grandchildren; Nicole (Kyle), Heather, Lisa (Jameson), William IV (Madelyn), Ricky Jr., Justin, Josh, Jocelyn, Allsye, Amari, Anajah, Calique, Cahsere, Neriva, and Gizelah. Her great-grandchildren; Mason and Harper. And her siblings; Sue Lanese, David Dines, Edward White, and Joyce White.Faye never liked being the center of attention per her wishes there will be no services. For those wishing to celebrate Faye’s life may do so by donating to your local SPCA in her memory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/faye-brooks
Published in The Record on Aug. 7, 2019