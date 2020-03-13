|
Florence Davis 96, of Brunswick, former Halfmoon resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James Donnelly and Elisabeth Conklin Donnelly, and the loving wife to the late Edwin Davis. They were married on December 25, 1945.Florence enjoyed swimming, bowling, and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a good and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who will be remembered in the hearts of her friends and family. Florence is survived by her brother Charles Donnelly, sister Ursula Abrams, and her children: Sharon Wesolowski (Dennis) of Brunswick, Janet Palitsch (Matthew) of Lake Luzerne, Glenn Davis of Chandler, AZ, eight grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.Florence was predeceased by her husband Edwin W. Davis, and son Gerald Davis (Mary) of Norwich, NY, her sisters Betty Conklin, Lillian Veal, and Brothers John, William, James, Francis, Edward and George Donnelly. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, at the corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh, NY. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Transfiguration Parish, 50 Hillview Drive, Troy, NY 12182. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Troy, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , PO Box 600, Doyleston, PA 18901, or on their website: https://www.dementiasociety.org/. www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/florence-davis
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020