|
|
Melrose, New York - Florence Glogowski passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 100.She was predeceased by her husband Stanley M. Glogowski, Sr. and her daughter Marilyn Hollenbeck Propst. She is survived by her daughter Florence Sammataro and sons Stanley, Paul, Peter and his wife Paula, sister Clara Glogowski, also survived by 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by family members and close friend Debra Blood. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Anna Mary Walasinowicz Cazasta.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the White-Sanvidge Funeral Home, 58 Leversee Rd, (Rt-40 in Speigletown) Troy, NY 12182.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.Interment will be held in Memory Gardens, Colonie.For the complete obituary or to express on-line condolences, please visit whitesanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/florence-glogowski
Published in The Record on Jan. 9, 2020