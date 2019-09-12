The Record Obituaries
|
Frances Cardenuto, 94 passed away on September 11, 2019 at Eddy Heritage House.Family and friends are invited and may call from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday September 15, 2019 at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral services will be held on Monday September 16, 2019 at 9:15 am at funeral home followed by 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State Street, Troy. Burial St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy.Memorial donations in memory of Frances may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record on Sept. 13, 2019
