TROY – Frances Lockrow Fiet, 99, former Mohawk Avenue resident, Brunswick passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Van Rensselaer Manor.Born in Tamarac she was the daughter of the late George B. Lockrow and Mabel Hayner Lockrow and wife of the late Robert D. Fiet who died in 1991.Raised and educated in Tamarac, she was a graduate of Troy High School. Frances was a homemaker most of her life. Frances treasured her family and friends. She was a great hostess and all were welcomed in her home.Survivors include her daughter Robin Jones (George) of Troy, a granddaughter Victoria Galvin (Timothy) of Troy, a grandson Gregory Jones (Christen) of Ballston Lake, three great grandchildren Isla Jones, Gavin Jones and Ada Galvin and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Gilead Lutheran Church, Route 7 and 278 ( 308 Brick Church Road), Brunswick, with Rev. Jeff Silvernail officiating.Burial will follow at Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy.A calling hour will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Gilead Lutheran Church prior to the service.Arrangement by the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Frances to the Gilead Lutheran Church, Memorial and Gift Fund, P.O. Box 26, Cropseyville, NY 12052
Published in The Record on Mar. 3, 2020