Brunswick - Francesco J. "Frank" Milazzo, 81, of Cloverlawn Road died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness with his family by his side.Born in Endicott, NY, he was son of the late Vito Milazzo and Angela Guardi and husband for 55 years of Carol Brown Milazzo. He had resided in Brunswick since 1970.Frank was the head purchaser for Grand Union for 40 years retiring in 1993 and a veteran of the United States Army.Survivors in addition to his wife Carol, include his 2 sons, Michael (Corinna) Milazzo of Troy and Paul (Amy) Milazzo of Lancaster, PA; his grand children, Lorin (Aaron) Fagan, Christopher (Izabella) Milazzo, Alexandra and Anthony Milazzo; his sister, Maizie (Allan) Shaw; and several Nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, John Milazzo, Catherine Bongiorne, Francis Romano.Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery Johnson City.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Francesco J “Frank” Milazzo to Meals On Wheels Inc. 20 Rensselaer Street Albany, NY 12202 or Troy Boys and Girls Club 1700 Seventh Avenue Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book and light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/francesco-j-frank-milazzo
Published in The Record from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.