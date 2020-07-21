TROY- Francis C. Rafun, 71, passed away on July 18, 2020 at his home. Francis was a life long resident of Troy, N.Y. and retired from General Electric. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carole A. Rafun; children, Michael Rafun (Robin), Caryn Lasher (Donald); grandchildren, Christina Marie, Jonathan Donald; his siblings, Larry Rafun (Phyllis), Rose Reep (Doug), Carl Rafun (Ruth); his nephews and many friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, N.Y. 12205. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-c-rafun