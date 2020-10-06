1/
Francis J. Sorrento
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rensselaer- Francis J. Sorrento, 65, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Francis was the son of the late Francis and Dorothy Sorrento. Francis is survived by his son, Francis III; granddaughter, Olive; sister, Donna Sorrento (Thomas Goluboff); and nephew, Jason (Debra) Ernst. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Francis' memory to the Retired Racehorse Project, info@retiredracehorseproject.org or 3357 Hazelwood Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. http://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-j-sorrento

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved