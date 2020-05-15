COHOES - Frank C. Berdar formerly of Cayuga Plaza entered into eternal rest Monday, May 11, 2020 at Kenwood Manor in Delmar.Born to Konstanty and Mary Maka Berdar, Frank was a lifelong resident of Cohoes. He graduated from Cohoes High School and went on to serve as a Corporal in the US Army Air Corps during WW II. He worked for many years as a pressman at Williams Press in Watervliet until his retirement. He was also a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in Cohoes.In his free time Frank loved to read especially about the military and Poland. He also loved to go on walks every day - sometimes twice a day.Frank is survived by his three nieces as well as one grand niece. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Michael Berdar, Sally Berdar Dempsey and Theodora Berdar.Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Waterford.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-c-berdar
Published in The Record from May 15 to May 17, 2020.