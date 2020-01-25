|
COHOES: Frank D. Colaruotolo, 89, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday January 24, 2020. One of 11 children, Frank was born in Rochester, NY on June 17, 1930. He moved to Cohoes in 1935 with his parents and siblings. Educated in the Cohoes Public Schools, he was a graduate of Cohoes High School, class of 1948. He was also a graduate of Dale Carnegie School of Public Speaking.Frank was the son of the late Alessandro and Eugenia Pietrasanta Colaruotolo. He was predeceased by his devoted wife in June 2019, Doris Mencarelli Colaruotolo, his life long partner in all they did. He is survived by his children Mary Ellen Colaruotolo, Alexander F. (Lori) Colaruotolo, and Frank J. Colaruotolo; his beloved grandchildren Lauren (Jay) Flexer, Elizabeth Colaruotolo (Steven Scofield), and Alexander “Jamey” (Victoria) Colaruotolo; brother Domiano (Loretta) Colaruotolo and sister Rosemary (late Joseph) DiTucci. He is predeceased by his sisters Carmella (Karl) Carnibucci, Mary (Harold) Forsythe, Frances (John) DiTucci, Alice (Vincent) Grilli, Eugenia (Peter) Campochiaro, Josephine (Alfred) Turcotte, Civitina (Anthony) Riccio and his brother Angelo (Rose) Colaruotolo.Frank served in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill in Oklahoma as a Field Artillery Specialist. He worked at Grand Union as a Produce Manager and at Allegheny Ludlum Steel as a Radial Operator. Frank was lifelong successful entrepreneur: Owner and Operator of Frank’s Meats and Groceries, Owner of P.S. Dusza Dist. Co., Inc., Owner and President of Hoosick Street Discount Beverage Center, Owner of Cohoes Paint and Paper Outlet and Distributor of Commercial Wiping Cloths Wholesale.Frank was one of the ORIGINAL members of the Cohoes Citizens Party. He was elected to the Cohoes Common Council for 16 years and the President of the Council for many of them. He served as the acting Mayor of Cohoes in 1969 after the death of Mayor Jay McDonald.Frank was mentioned in the Who’s Who Edition 1974-1975. He was a Member of the Cohoes Community Center Board of Directors and served on the Board of Cohoes Savings Foundation.Frank enjoyed life to the very fullest. He was a golf member of the Van Schaik Island Country Club for 42 years. He enjoyed fishing, spending time at his Cape Cod properties, traveling to Italy, Hawaii, Spain, Alaska, Mexico and vacationing every winter in Florida. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family, his many nieces and nephews and his many friends.Funeral services will be held Thursday at 9am from St. Michael’s Church Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery Waterford. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-8 at St. Michael’s Church.In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-d-colaruotolo
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020