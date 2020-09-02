1/
Frank F. Schreiner
Brunswick-Frank F. Schreiner, 82, passed away peacefully on September 1st, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Calling hours for Frank will be held on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 from 2-5pm at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY-43 Averill Park NY, 12018. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours, at Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Frank’s grandson, Michael Mason. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com

Published in The Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
