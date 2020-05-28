Frank Leonard Wiley, loving husband and father, passed away May 25, 2020 at his home in Acworth, GA at age 81, surrounded by family. He was a native of Johnsonville, NY, born May 27, 1938 to Frances and Newton Wiley. Frank will be missed by his devoted wife of 60 years Joyce Wiley; daughters Melissa Davidson (Doyle) of Kennesaw, GA and Monica Rubino (Robert) of Leesburg, VA; brothers Paul (Barbara) of Johnsonville, NY, Newton (Sandra) Syracuse, NY and John (Chrissy) Greenwich, NY: his grandchildren Joshua, Chaney, Frank, Hailey and Ashley; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and long-time friends. Frank graduated from Hoosick Valley Central Schools in 1957 and soon joined the U.S. Navy. After basic training, he was designated as a Steelworker for Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees) and was based at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba (Gitmo) during the Cuban Missile Crisis. During his tenure at Gitmo, his work ethic and positive attitude earned him “Seabee of the Month”. Additionally, Frank’s Navy service took him to bases in Guam, Scotland & Okinawa. After honorably serving his country, he returned to upstate New York to start up the welding program for the Educational Opportunity Center through Hudson Valley Community College. Frank’s love for teaching welding was evident by the great admiration and respect of many of his students. He spent 28 years as an educator and retired as an Associate Professor in 1995. Frank was a member of the Eagles Mills United Methodist Church and volunteered to serve on the building committee.In keeping with the Seabees motto “Can-Do!” Frank was always available to help family and friends. As such, he was always working on one or more projects (sometimes for himself but more often for others), and those projects consistently reflected his incredible creativity, artistry and passion. He will be remembered as hardworking, imaginative and resourceful – a true Renaissance man. Frank had an inherent capacity to do anything and because of these abilities he was a person that enjoyed teaching all aspects of life. He was an avid outdoorsman, gardener, mechanic, carpenter and hunter. During retirement he became a master woodcrafter, creating beautiful furniture for his family, in which he cut and milled himself. He left a legacy for all to admire and although we will miss his infectious smile, we are now rejoicing that he is at peace with the Lord!A Memorial service for Frank will be held at a later time.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to MD Anderson Cancer Center @ https://www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate/honor-loved-ones.html for Cancer Research. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-leonard-wiley
Published in The Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.