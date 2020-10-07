1/1
Frank R. Sheehy Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy-Frank R. Sheehy Sr., 60, of Troy, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.Born and raised in South Troy he was the son of the late Robert and Alta Dorney Sheehy. Frank wore his heart on his sleeve, always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. The world truly lost a great man on this day. Frank is survived by his soulmate Kelly C. Ebere, children; Daniella Richards, Mackenzie Murray, Brittany Sheehy, Alicia Anderson, Francis Sheehy Jr. and Tessa Rusiecki. Siblings; Dawn Burek, Tina Burek, Robert, Patricia and Colleen Sheehy. Also survived by several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 11 am – 1 pm at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Troy, N.Y. Due to the ongoing pandemic, social distancing and facial covering will be required. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-r-sheehy-sr-1


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved