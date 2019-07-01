|
|
Green Island- Frank R.Thompson Jr., age 75, known by most as "Pete", passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 after a brief illness. Pete was born January 16th, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Frank and Muriel (Grandy) Thompson. At the time of Pete's birth, his father was serving in the United States Army while stationed at Fort Smith. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lillian E. Doran of Green Island, his son, Scott Mach of Pennsylvania, his siblings, David (Holly) Thompson of Missouri, Susan Griswold of Melrose, Patricia Thompson of Lake George, Mary (Glen) Peyser of North Troy, Carol Perrott of Speigletown, June (Steven) Bertrand of Ballston Spa, Joan (Scott) Eagleson of New Hampshire, and Richard Thompson of Greenfield Center. Pete is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as several great nieces and nephews. Pete was the owner and president of Steel Krafts, an architectural hardware company based in Troy, New York that he started with his late wife, Palma Fargnoli Thompson. He was a consummate business professional with expertise in commercial construction materials who worked closely with his family in the business throughout the years; Pete continued to played a major role in the business until his recent illness. Pete lived a full and very exciting life. He spent much of his childhood growing up in Speigletown, NY where he greatly enjoyed hiking and hunting with his father Frank Sr. and brother David. As a child, Pete developed a lifetime love of the outdoors, which eventually led him to his many travels throughout the world. Pete made several trips to Africa on safari with his closest friends and his last trip was to Zimbabwe with his wife Lillian. He also spent many years building and racing stock cars in the local circuit; he had a great zeal for adventure. Pete was a true intellect whose knowledge of history, geography and politics was tremendous. Those who loved hearing the stories about his adventures or just simply having great conversation about history and politics, will miss him greatly. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Pete Tuesday, July 2nd from 4:00 -7:00 pm, at the New Comer Funeral Home at 181 Troy-Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-r-thompson-jr
Published in The Record on July 2, 2019