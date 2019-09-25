Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3541
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick L. Myers Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick L. Myers Sr. Obituary
Frederick L. Myers Sr. 55 of Troy passed into eternal rest September 21, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospital, after being stricken at his residence. Frederick was born in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and was the son of Richard and Charlena Smith Myers Sr. He graduated from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy with a degree in Labor and Management.In addition to his parents Frederick is also survived by his daughter Latoya Myers and his son Frederick L. Myers Jr. and his grandchildren Kahmari Allen and Shayla and Laheem Myers. He is also survived by his brothers Richard Jr., Keith, Jahkil, Jason, Justin and Javon Myers and was pre-deceased by his sister Rena Mae Myers. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and his best friends Kathy Smythe and Smitty .The funeral service for Frederick will be held on Monday afternoon at 12 PM at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third St. Troy, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Monday from 10 AM until 12 PM. Interment will follow at Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frederick-l-myers-sr
Published in The Record on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now