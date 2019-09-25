|
Frederick L. Myers Sr. 55 of Troy passed into eternal rest September 21, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospital, after being stricken at his residence. Frederick was born in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and was the son of Richard and Charlena Smith Myers Sr. He graduated from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy with a degree in Labor and Management.In addition to his parents Frederick is also survived by his daughter Latoya Myers and his son Frederick L. Myers Jr. and his grandchildren Kahmari Allen and Shayla and Laheem Myers. He is also survived by his brothers Richard Jr., Keith, Jahkil, Jason, Justin and Javon Myers and was pre-deceased by his sister Rena Mae Myers. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and his best friends Kathy Smythe and Smitty .The funeral service for Frederick will be held on Monday afternoon at 12 PM at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third St. Troy, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Monday from 10 AM until 12 PM. Interment will follow at Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy.
Published in The Record on Sept. 28, 2019